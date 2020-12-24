A volunteer is checking up on a newly rescued wallaby. (Brad Pattison)

Kelowna’s year in review – February 2020

A look back at February’s feel good stories

Kelowna animal rescue team returns home

Kelowna resident Brad Pattison organized a handful of people for an animal rescue mission as wildfires ravaged Australia.

The team headed down in January, returning home after a successful month of helping Australian wildlife workers nursing various animals back to health after severe injuries.

Pattison said there many highs and lows throughout his team’s time in Australia, but it was a beautiful sight to see scared animals coming out of their shells and playing again.

He said he’s grateful for all the donations he received from Okanagan residents. If it wasn’t for the donations, he wouldn’t have been able to help Bodhi, a koala so dehydrated and malnourished when his team found him that he couldn’t even feed himself.

But thanks to volunteers’ constant care, he fought on.

“… He’s actually come out of his little crate. He saw his makeshift tree, and climbed right up to it and ate,” he said.

“That never would have happened if not for people’s donations. They saved that koala… if you could be there, you would be so proud of where your dollars went.”

•••

Fellow kids fundraise for Kelowna toddler with cancer

Elara was diagnosed with a tumour on Christmas Eve 2019. (Photo courtesy of Cayman Ferguson)

A local business hosted a fundraiser for toddler Elara Isagawa. At the time of the fundraiser, Elara was in Vancouver with her parents as she was going through treatment.

Jump2It, an indoor playground, hosted other toddlers to have a fun afternoon while helping raise money for Elara’s treatment.

Jump2It’s marketing specialist Alexandra Krieger said she wanted to help Elara’s family with the tools she had.

“This (fundraiser) isn’t something the family is asking for, but I think the support and feeling supported is really important,” she said.

“Life doesn’t stop, bills don’t stop. So we want to show them we support them, both financially with the donations coming in, but also for a show of support, that the community stands behind them and is there for them.”

Elara Isagawa’s family announced the two-year-old won her fight – she is officially cancer-free.

The family takes the community for their kindness and 1 tremendous support during their trying time.

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Best of 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna’s good news year in review – January 2020

Just Posted

The Kelowna waterfront during snowfall. (John Enman photo)
Kelowna’s community prevails in 2020

A look back at the good news of 2020

(Black Press file)
49 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health, one additional death

Total number of cases in IH to 3,440 since testing began

A volunteer is checking up on a newly rescued wallaby. (Brad Pattison)
Kelowna’s year in review – February 2020

A look back at February’s feel good stories

Twelve year old Samuel Peters tests out the springs on his rig before shredding Big White. (Natalia Cuevas-Huaico-Capital News)
Kelowna’s good news year in review – January 2020

A look back at January’s feel good stories

Paulina Pekova pictured on Dec. 23 appealing for information in relation to the death of her brother, Joseph Pek. (RCMP)
‘Joe deserves justice’: Family of Kelowna man stabbed at 2009 party appeals for information

October 20 marked the 11th anniversary of the death of Kelowna’s Joseph… Continue reading

Latest B.C. Centre for Disease Control data show ages between 20 and 40 are the highest group for new cases, as vaccination rolls out across the province. (B.C. government)
B.C. turning a corner on COVID-19 as Christmas arrives

Younger adults still seeing the most new infections

It’s time to start checking out the Christmas light displays in Trout Creek and vote for your favourites. (File photo)
EDITORIAL: Discovering new ways to celebrate

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will affect this year’s seasonal celebrations

(Pixabay, illustration)
Where’s Santa? NORAD is tracking the jolly old man around the globe this Christmas

As with all things, the Santa tracker will look a little different this year

A woman wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 carries an umbrella while walking down steps on the Simon Fraser University campus, as heavy snow falls in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, December 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID death toll nears 800 in B.C.; 5,600 people have received first dose of vaccine

Nineteen people died of the virus in the past 24 hours

A vial of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is seen at Hartford Hospital, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Hartford, Conn. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP /Jessica Hill
Health Canada approves Moderna COVID vaccine; 1.2M doses of two vaccines expected by Jan. 31

Moderna and Pfizer are the two vaccines approved in Canada

Heavy snow falls as people walk on the Simon Fraser University campus, in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
BC Hydro says 240,000 customers hit by province’s first winter storm

It says crews have been working around the clock since then

A community-organized Christmas tractor parade would have taken place from Armstrong to Enderby Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, but the event has been cancelled by organizers. (Jaimee Jansen photo)
North Okanagan Christmas tractor parade nixed by COVID-19 concerns

Organizers cancelled the parade after RCMP advised they could be liable if COVID-19 measures were contravened

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Edmilao family, including Apollo and his younger brother, Francis, moved to Canada in the 1970s. (Edmilao family/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Code Name: Big Red – B.C. soldier with NORAD helps Santa get around the globe safely

The annual NORAD Tracks Santa program features a soldier who grew up in Langley

Most Read