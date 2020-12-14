Kevin, the famous Penticton goose, eludes rescue

The hope is to have Kevin rescued before the lake freezes

Does anyone have an aluminum boat and a really big fishnet?

That’s the question Dave Chuokalos is asking to rescue Kevin, the beloved, broken-winged Canada goose who lives on Okanagan Lake in Penticton.

“I need some assistance to save Kevin,” said Chuokalos. “We have tried several times to rescue him but the minute I touch him he goes right into the water.”

With freezing temperatures on their way, everyone is getting anxious about how Kevin will survive winter if the lake freezes over.

“The ongoing adventure of Kevin continues,” Chuokalos said with a laugh. The retired Penticton resident has been feeding his fine feathered friend several times a week since April. “But I’m really hoping for a nice ending for Kevin,” he said.

VIDEO: Kevin the famous Penticton goose

If he can be successful at rescuing Kevin, there is a bird sanctuary in B.C. able to take him in, promises Chuokalos. There, Kevin will be looked at by a veterinarian and treated to a good life.

Chuokalos has a big cat cage ready to transport Kevin.

“He’s all alone. All the other geese have rejected him so he can’t huddle together to stay warm,” he said. “I was speaking with someone last week who said it was a dog that chased Kevin and ripped his wing.”

That would make sense because Kevin is terrified of dogs, he mentioned.

Kevin, the famous broken-winged Canada goose who has stolen the hearts of many Pentictonites. (Monique Tamminga- Western news)

Kevin, the famous broken-winged Canada goose who has stolen the hearts of many Pentictonites. (Monique Tamminga- Western news)

If future rescue attempts aren’t successful, Chuokalos asks that people keep feeding Kevin.

“Please, please keep feeding Kevin,” he said.

Ideal food for ducks and geese is oats and grains, frozen peas, chopped lettuce, birdseed and grapes cut in half, according to several bird rescue organizations.

Since the Western News first posted the story about Kevin, adoption offers have been pouring in from both sides of the border.

Kevin can’t fly because of his broken wing.

A waterfowl rescue group in Washington has reached out as have other rescue groups across B.C. People with farms have also offered to take Kevin for the winter.

Some have offered up their heated chicken coop while others, two from Oliver and one from Summerland, have offered up the inside of their homes for Kevin to chill in.

But catching the elusive Kevin is no easy feat.

“Two weeks ago, Kevin moved from the main beach area to closer to the Lakeside Resort side of Okanagan Lake and is all by himself. I’m worried for him. If we don’t rescue him and the lake starts to freeze, that’s when it becomes a real concern,” said Chuokalos.

If you have a boat and would like to help Dave rescue Kevin or would like to assist call 250-493-5354 and leave a message.

Several attempts to capture Kevin has taken place without success. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

Several attempts to capture Kevin has taken place without success. (Monique Tamminga Western News)


monique.Tamminga@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Wildlife

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP arrest one after body discovered in Black Mountain
Next story
BC SPCA calls for moratorium after minks, workers at farm contract COVID

Just Posted

Snow near the Coquihalla summit. (Contributed)
5 to 8 cm of snow to fall across Okanagan region

A low-pressure system is moving into the interior tonight

Jesse Pez was charged with attempted murder in relation to an Oct. 31 stabbing. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna man charged with attempted murder in Halloween stabbing back in custody

Jesse Pez, 30, was arrested over the weekend for breaching probationary and release orders

Crash on Highway 33.Twila Amato, Black Press Media.
Two-vehicle crash on Highway 33

The collision is blocking Gerstmar Road

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Kelowna Mountie at centre of three lawsuits receives AG’s support

Attorney General of Canada offers staunch defence of Const. Lacy Browning in a response to one of three lawsuits she’s facing

Social activity in homes and accommodation at Big White Ski Resort has resulted in the transmission of COVID-19. (Big White Ski Resort photo)
‘Social activity’ in homes, accommodations causes COVID-19 spread at Big White

Interior Health has deployed a team to the resort community to expedite testing

A healthcare worker puts on protective equipment at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
2,146 new COVID-19 cases in B.C. since Friday, 49 deaths

Coronavirus vaccinations begin in B.C. Tuesday

Lily Seyes, two, speaks with Santa Claus during Breakfast with Santa at Bradbury’s Restaurant. (File Photo)
Santa Claus will miss photos at Salmon Arm mall

Kris Kringle offers tips to stay on the nice list, keep up Christmas spirit in abnormal year 2020.

(Pixabay.com)
Single British Columbians won’t have to spend Christmas alone under health orders

Those who live alone have a few options

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is looking into the actions of Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP officers after a woman in handcuffs was injured while being led to police car. (Black Press file photo)
Police watchdog investigating after woman injured during Vernon RCMP arrest

Alleged incident happened Saturday, Dec.12 with woman in handcuffs hurt being led to police car

(Black Press file photo)
Merritt RCMP cleared of wrongdoing after man shoots self near detachment

The man drove into the parking lot next to the police station on Dec. 5, got out of his vehicle with a rifle and fired shots

The community mailboxes at Hwy 37 and Oolichan, Cablecar subdivision in Kitimat. Nov. 17, 2020. Clare Rayment/Kitimat Northern Sentinel
Sending holiday cheer this year? Canada Post bumps up deadlines amid unprecedented season

Parcel delivery for regional and national mail moved up to this week

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth defends government actions in the legislature, Feb. 19, 2020. (Hansard TV)
ICBC applies for 15% rate decrease as lawyers pushed out

Resolution tribunal to determine most injury awards

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

O’Keefe Ranch has cancelled its annual Christmas Lights Show and announced the closure of the Cattlemen’s Club Restaurant. (Morning Star - file photo)
Historic Spallumcheen ranch cancels Christmas light show, closes restaurant

Cattlemen’s Club Restaurant closed, but owners open anew at Armstrong golf course

Most Read