KGH Foundation White Heart Project to support and recognize Kelowna caregivers

The KGH Foundation has started a new project for people in the Okanagan in quarantine or isolation to communicate their support for locals working in health-care.
A project which will directly send messages to Kelowna General Hospital employees during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the White Heart Project hopes to bring people together during a time of needed distancing.
“A white heart is a symbol commonly used to convey hope, pure thought and steadfast intention,” reads the project website.
“You are invited to share a white heart to show your appreciation of health-care workers at Kelowna General Hospital during the COVID-19 crisis.”
Health-care staff across the country are making sacrifices to continue to help those in need during the crisis. The project hopes to be the first step in allowing Okanagan residents a chance to show gratitude and support while social distancing.
As of March 24, there are 41 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Interior Health region and health-care workers remain some of the most at-risk people.
For more details or information on how to send a message to KGH, visit kghfoundation.com/whiteheartproject.
