KLO Middle School community member tests positive for COVID-19

A member of the École KLO Middle School (KLO) community has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to School District 23, the individual is self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams.
Interior Health follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing.
