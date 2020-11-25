KLO Middle School community member tests positive for COVID-19

According to SD23, the individual is self-isolating at home

A member of the École KLO Middle School (KLO) community has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to School District 23, the individual is self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams.

Interior Health follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing.

