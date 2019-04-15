UPDATE: Knife wielding man arrested for allegedly robbing 4 stores

Police are looking the suspect responsible for robbing three businesses in 24 hours

UPDATE: 11:00 a.m

Kamloops RCMP have arrested one man who allegedly robbed four different local convenience stores.

After police reported that three businesses were robbed in 24 hours, a fourth business was robbed Monday morning.

According to police the Parkcrest Neighbourhood store was robbed by a suspect matching the description of the man who allegedly robbed the three other stores.

Officers quickly set up a containment area and, based on the description given of the suspect vehicle, located it in Batchelor Heights.

The 44-year-old suspect was taken into custody without incident. A knife was seized from the vehicle. The suspect is from Kamloops and was previously known to police.

Original:

Kamloops RCMP believe that three robberies at three separate businesses in the last 24 hours were committed by the same suspect.

In each robbery the suspect brandished a large knife.

Police are now looking for the public’s assistance in locating the suspect as he may continue his rash of crime.

The man is described as

45 to 55 years of age

Caucasian

larger build and stature

with a grey goatee

wearing a blue and grey Vancouver Canucks hooded sweatshirt during each of the three robberies

The suspect is believed to be driving a silver or grey, smaller four door sedan.

“The Kamloops RCMP are actively seeking out this suspect with all available resources,” said Sgt. Brandon Buliziuk. “Should you encounter him in your business, do not attempt to apprehend him but rather dial 911 as quickly as possible to aid in the expedited response of police resources. The suspect is to be considered armed and dangerous to the public.”

Should anyone have information regarding who the suspect may be; or where he may be, they are encouraged to contact the Kamloops Detachment at 250-828-3000.

