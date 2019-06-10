Knife-wielding woman robs store in Salmon Arm

Police make an arrest shortly after the June 6 robbery

(File Photo)

Police say a knife-wielding woman robbed a business along the Trans-Canada Highway in Salmon Arm on Thursday, June 6, but was apprehended shortly after.

At 10:36 p.m., Salmon Arm RCMP received a hold-up alarm from the Husky gas station at the corner of Highway 1 and Shuswap Street. They were told that a woman who was known to staff at the store came in brandishing a knife and demanded money. She left on foot after receiving the cash.

Read More: Some fire prohibitions to begin in Kamloops Fire Centre region

Read More: Three people seriously injured in boating accident in Osoyoos

The robbery was captured on the store’s surveillance cameras and police were able to identify the suspect. The woman was located by police an hour later; police say she was two blocks away from the gas station in a vehicle but had returned home to change her clothes.

Read More: Shuswap entrepreneurs tap into mobile craft beer niche

Read More: Too cute to be true: BBB warns of fraudulent beagle puppy ads online

The woman was arrested and a search of her home turned up items related to the robbery. The store clerk was not harmed and some of the stolen property was recovered.

The suspect was released with a court date set for June 18.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Grizzly bear catches paw in trap near Big White Resort

Just Posted

Grizzly bear catches paw in trap near Big White Resort

Kelowna conservation officers search for bear that stepped on trap, spotted 10 km west of ski resort

Two dead, three seriously injured in boating accident in Osoyoos

BC Emergency Health Services said two people were in critical condition

UBCO to host sexual orientation and gender identity course

The two-day leadership session is open to the public

Westbank First Nation greenlights land rezoning in Sonoma Pines community

Sonoma Pines residents say they were promised a low-density area when the community was built

Down under: Aussie football comes to Kelowna

Teams from Alberta, Edmonton and the Okanagan converged for the Kelowna Cup in Rutland

VIDEO: Andrew Scheer says Canada’s treatment of Indigenous women not a ‘genocide’

Conservative leader says the treatment ‘is its own tragedy, and does not fall into that category’

Okanagan mom and daughter face animal cruelty charges

Rally at Vernon Courthouse protesting pair from owning animals

Canada to ban single-use plastics in 2021

Less than 10 per cent of plastic used in Canada gets recycled

Mother dog, 9 puppies dumped in sealed box at northern B.C. landfill: SPCA

Puppies will be available for adoption at seven weeks old

Ottawa passes law that bans whale and dolphin captivity

But bill exempts two places with existing cetaceans in captivity, including the Vancouver Aquarium

Man accidentally shot in stomach, near Princeton

Foul play is not suspected as the man wasn’t familiar with how the gun worked

Making history: Where to watch the Toronto Raptors Game 5 of the NBA finals

Vancouver, Victoria, even Prince Rupert all have view parties

South Okanagan man wanted by RCMP

Lawrence Jordan Brown, 28, is wanted on outstanding warrants

Victoria driver pays $575 fine for tossing lit cigarette onto street

‘I won’t tolerate it,’ says Victoria Police Chief after pulling driver over in Saanich

Most Read