Canada’s Ambassador to China Dominic Barton waits to appear before the House of Commons committee on Canada-China relations in Ottawa, Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Canada’s ambassador to China says Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor are physically and mentally well, and showing inspiring resilience as they near the end of their second year of imprisonment by the People’s Republic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canada’s Ambassador to China Dominic Barton waits to appear before the House of Commons committee on Canada-China relations in Ottawa, Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Canada’s ambassador to China says Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor are physically and mentally well, and showing inspiring resilience as they near the end of their second year of imprisonment by the People’s Republic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Kovrig, Spavor are ‘inspiring’ and ‘robust’ in Chinese prison, says Canada’s envoy

Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor were arrested and imprisoned on Dec. 10, 2018

Canada’s ambassador to China says Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor are physically and mentally well and showing inspiring resilience as they near the end of their second year of imprisonment by the People’s Republic.

Dominic Barton says Chinese authorities were completely paranoid about COVID-19 as they denied consular access to the two men from January to November.

Barton is leading Canada’s efforts in China to win the release of Kovrig and Spavor, who were arrested and imprisoned on Dec. 10, 2018, in what is widely seen as retaliation for Canada’s arrest of Chinese high-tech executive Meng Wanzhou.

After months of delay, Barton was granted on-site virtual consular access to Kovrig and Spavor in November, following similar virtual visits with the two Canadians a month earlier.

Barton offered the update in testimony Thursday night before the House of Commons special committee on Canada-China relations.

He also described the three-day Chinese government-controlled visit to Tibet that he and nine other Western diplomats undertook in October, saying he remains concerned about the human rights situation there and that they only saw what the Chinese wanted them to see.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
One sent to hospital in Vernon balcony fire
Next story
Highway 1 avalanche control today on Rogers Pass

Just Posted

. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
74 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

27 residents and one staff member have tested positive at a long-term care home in Oliver

(City of West Kelowna)
Council voices approval of large West Kelowna housing development

The Goat’s Peak Housing Development takes large step forward toward approval

South Kelowna Elementary School. (Google Maps)
COVID-19 case confirmed at two Kelowna Schools

South Kelowna Elementary is one of 14 Central Okanagan schools currently listed with a school exposure

(Black Press Media file photo)
2020 marks significant Kokanee return in Okanagan Lake

This year marks the highest Kkanee return since the stock crashed in the 1970s

(Black Press Media files)
Despite COVID-19, cold and flu season Central Okanagan School District managing well

SD 23 superintendent Kevin Kaardal said they’ve heard positive feedback from teachers despite worries

People walk by COVID-19 artwork along Government St. in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. records 16 deaths due to COVID-19, 566 new cases

There are 9,315 active cases

COVID-19 cases at Oliver’s McKinney Place jump to 28 on Tuesday.
BREAKING: Case count at Oliver care home jumps to 28

Penticton’s Village by the Station adds one more COVID case for a total of three

Dr. Bonnie Henry announced that masks would be mandatory in all indoor public and retail places on Nov.19. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Woman arrested for allegedly refusing to wear a mask in Revelstoke restaurant

Revelstoke RCMP issued a $230 ticket

Anderson’s letter states that minks live in deplorable conditions, and calls on Premier Horgan to ban fur farming in B.C. (Carmelo Redondo photo)
Pamela Anderson calls on Horgan to ban fur farming in B.C. after COVID-19 outbreak at Fraser Valley mink farm

There are approximately 13 mink farms in B.C., almost all of which are in the Fraser Valley

Joy Road Catering, well-known for event catering and their farm market stand, is bringing a year-round bake shop and guest suites to Winnipeg St. Ground will break in January. (Rendering from Joy Road)
Well-known Joy Road Catering brings bakeshop and B&B to downtown Penticton

The culinary shop on Winnipeg St. just adds to this red hot entertainment district

Air Canada is suspending flights out of the Penticton airport starting January 2021. (Western News file photo)
Air Canada grounds Penticton flights indefinitely

The airline will halt service to Penticton in early 2021

Principal Rob Clark posted a video to his Twitter account on Dec. 8, after having a conversation about COVID-19 stigma with one of his students. / Video image
I think it’s hard for kids: B.C. principal urges parents to talk to children about COVID

Silverdale Elementary’s Rob Clark said he spoke with a child who feared death after testing positive

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

RCMP stock photo (Black Press)
Shuswap man duped in fake gold jewelry scam

Sicamous RCMP searched a suspect vehicle but could not prove the occupants’ involvement

Most Read