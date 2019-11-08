Kozeakevich remains chair of RDOS board

Board of directors elects chair and vice-chair at inaugural meeting on Nov. 7

BOARD MEMBERS The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen elected Doug Holmes, left, as vice-chair of the board of directors. Karla Kozakevich, centre, was acclaimed chair and Petra Veintimilla, right, was acclaimed chair of the Okanagan Similkameen Regional Hospital District. Missing is Toni Boot, who was acclaimed as vice-chair of the hospital district. (Photo submitted)

At its inaugural meeting on Thursday, the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen acclaimed Karla Kozeakevich as the board chair, with Doug Holmes elected as vice-chair.

Kozakevich, who represents Electoral Area E, has been the chair of the regional district board since 2016.

READ ALSO: RDOS collaborates with stakeholders to examine climate projections in the year 2050

READ ALSO: RDOS board remuneration, expenses come to $500,000

Holmes, a Summerland councillor, was one of three nominated for the role of vice-chair. The others were Keremeos mayor Manfred Bauer Riley Gettens of Electoral Area F.

The regional district board consists of elected representatives from each of the nine electoral areas and appointed representatives from six municipalities within the regional district.

In addition, Petra Veintimilla of Oliver was acclaimed as chair of the Okanagan-Similkameen Regional Hospital District, with Summerland mayor Toni Boot acclaimed as vice-chair.

The regional district board of directors holds its inaugural meeting each year in early November, which includes the election of the chair and vice-chair of the board of directors and the chair and vice-chair of the hospital district.

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.