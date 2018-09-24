Lake Country approved rules for pot shops

District ready to deal with retail applications once pot becomes legal in Canada Oct. 17

The District of Lake Country is ready to start dealing with applications for cannabis retail stores—once the drug becomes legal in Canada later this month.

Council has approved a zoning amendment and a business licensing bylaw to allow stores to operate in the district.

Applicants will be required to get a provincial licence as well to operate.

According to Lake Country’s community development manager Jamie McEwan, the move culminates months of work by district staff to prepare for the legalization of recreational cannabis, which will kick in nation-wide Oct. 17.

He estimated that, in the last six months, one-quarter of his time has been spent dealing with the issue of cannabis retail stores.

Lake Country’s rules allow an unlimited number of stores in two areas of the district—the town centre and the Turtle Bay Crossing area—and require all stores to be located at least 400 metres from a daycare or a school.

An original proposed requirement that stores be located at least one kilometre from each other was dropped by council prior to finalization of the rules which now allow them to be located as close as side-by-side.

McEwan said with no buffer between stores, there will be many opportunities for prospective cannabis retailers, as long as they fit in with the other rules and are approved by both the city and the province.

Part of the process is a provincially-mandated public consultation for each application to be considered by council.

The information gathered from the public—through events expected to be similar to public hearings—will not only be used by council in making its decision, but will also be forwarded to the province.

McEwan said the district’s location and business licence approvals, and the province’s licence approval, could be worked on simultaneously.

Like the neighbouring City of Kelowna, whose planning staff have warned they expect hundreds of applications for retail cannabis stores, McEwan said he also expects his department to to be busy handling applications.

But unlike Kelowna, which will appoint a nine-member committee made up of city staff and law enforcement officials to vet applications before passing them onto the planing department and council, Lake Country will leave that work up to planning department staff and also rely on vetting to be done by the province.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna mayoral candidate’s sign set aflame

Just Posted

Lake Country approved rules for pot shops

District ready to deal with retail applications once pot becomes legal in Canada Oct. 17

Kelowna mayoral candidate’s sign set aflame

Bobby Kennedy’s sign was set on fire on Saturday morning

PHOTOS: Vernon Minor Football full of family fun

Three games against Kelowna Junior Sun Sunday, Sept. 23

Long awaited second power line in West Kelowna postponed

The power line was set to be completed in 2020 and will now be installed in 2025

Sunshine ahead for Kelowna

Your weekly forecast shows that the sun will shine again on Tuesday

Meet the Chef: Kai Koroll, executive chef at Block One restaurant

Koroll honours the terroir of the Okanagan in every dish he serves

Whitecaps see playoff dreams fade after 2-1 loss to FC Dallas

Goal in 87th minute seals Vancouver’s fate

Tiger Woods caps off amazing comeback with 80th PGA Tour win

First win since 2013 for 42-year-old

B.C. students send books to displaced students of Hornby Island school fire

Maple Ridge elementary school teacher says students learned about acts of kindness

Trans Canada now open west of Chase, ‘heavy delays’

Few details available about crash that closed Trans Canada Highway west of Chase Sunday, Sept. 23

Oliver to get new sheriff from graduating class

Oliver will be one of a number of B.C. communities to get a member of the recent graduating class

Trump drains oxygen from Trudeau foreign policy with PM, Freeland bound for UN

A lot has changed since the Liberals came to power in Canada in 2015

B.C. man fined $15,000, barred from trading securities for fraud

Larry Keith Davis used money from an investor to pay personal bills

Emergency crews investigate small sulphuric acid spill in Kootenays

IRM states a small volume of less than one cup and three dime-sized drips were leaked from carrier

Most Read