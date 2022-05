The notice was issued after a planned water outage on May 10

The boil water notice issued for Lake Country on May 10 has been downgraded to a water quality advisory.

The notice was implemented following a water system outage.

Recent testing has found no bacteria present and chlorine levels for disinfection are normal.

The notice was downgraded Friday, May 13.

Residents with questions or concerns are encouraged to contact the District of Lake Country or Interior Health.

