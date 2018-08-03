District of Lake Country

Lake Country bridge replacement begins

Work has started for the replacement of the Reimche Road bridge

The District of Lake Country is working to replace the Reimche Road Bridge this month.

The Reimche Road bridge has deteriorated and had weight restrictions since 2017, so a new two-lane bridge crossing over Vernon Creek is being constructed, the District of Lake Country said in a news update. The construction is being done at this time of year during the period of lowest risk to fish and wildlife species and habitat.

From Aug. 1 to the end of September, the bridge will be closed and the alternate access for the four properties impacted will be off Woodsdale Road. The project lead has been working with property owners to minimize the impacts and retain access for emergency response and waste collection during the construction period.

For more info about projects in your neighbourhood visit www.lakecountry.bc.ca/projects.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Wildfire in national park jumps B.C. highway, continues to grow

Just Posted

Body found down embankment in West Kelowna

The body was found near Campbell Road Thursday night

Lake Country bridge replacement begins

Work has started for the replacement of the Reimche Road bridge

Kelowna’s Centennial Park road corridor upgrade begins

Shepherd Road extension to connect Roxby Road and Rutland Road

BC Wildfire to call in help from other provinces, countries

BC Wildfire Service has reached a Provincial Preparedness Level of 4

Update: Crews still on scene of spot fire from Snowy Mountain fire

BC Wildfire Crews and Keremeos Volunteer firefighters work into the early hours to protect Cawston

Area restrictions loom for Mabel and Sugar

BC Wildfire Service expected to limit access today, including camping

Placer Mountain fire in the Similkameen 50 per cent contained

BC Wildfire has continues to work the Placer Mountain wildfire

Video: Peach of a video from Kim Mitchell

Kim Mitchell gives a shoutout to the Penticton Peach Festival which he is headlining

Wildfire in national park jumps B.C. highway, continues to grow

Kootenay National Park’s Wardle wildfire up to 1,200 hectares and growing

Driver or passenger, RCMP can fine you for drinking on your boat

To drink on a boat in B.C. it must be licensed or have sleeping accommodations, cooking facilities and a toilet.

Legislation re-establishing human rights commissioner due in B.C. this fall

Attorney General David Eby says the government to support progress on gender equity and LGBTQ rights

Sheriff: No motive, no 2nd shooter in Las Vegas massacre

Stephen Paddock was ‘an unremarkable man’ who showed signs of a troubled mind, according to officials

Canada’s Brooke Henderson has hole in one at British Women’s Open

Henderson was visibly surprised when the ball took a single bounce and landed straight in the hole

Forty per cent of B.C. drivers fail ICBC refresher course

Crosswalk, school zone and road obstruction signs confuse; texting and driving questions a breeze

Most Read