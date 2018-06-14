Image Credit: Barry Gerding/Black Press

Lake Country celebrates Canada Day for the second time

The district is back with its own Canada Day celebrations this year

Join Lake Country’s friends and neighbours for the district’s own Canada Day celebrations.

The full-day celebration July 1 will be held at Swalwell Park hosted by the Rotary Club.

“Last year’s event was so successful that we decided to do a repeat performance and focus once again, on providing diverse, family-oriented entertainment,” said event coordinator Dave Colquhoun, from the Rotary Club of Lake Country.

The Rotary Club of Lake Country, in partnership with the District of Lake Country, Heritage Canada and numerous community supporters, has been organizing Canada Day events in Lake Country for more than 10 years.

This year’s celebration begins at 8 a.m. with a traditional pancake breakfast, hosted by Rotary, followed by a full day of stage entertainment and tent exhibits by local businesses and non-profit agencies.

“Rotary wishes to thank all our community partners, who have come together to make this Canada Day celebration possible,” said Colquhoun. “We’ve worked hard to ensure that this year’s celebration will be enjoyable and have something for everyone.”

Public parking for the Canada Day celebration will be available at George Elliot High School, Winfield Memorial Hall, District of Lake Country Municipal Offices, and the Lake Country Curling Club. Free shuttle bus service will be available from these parking lots from 8 a.m. until noon.

An ALS interpreter will be present to ensure the formal proceedings at 11 a.m. are enjoyed by the deaf and hard-of-hearing members of the community.

Some event parking will be available at Swalwell Park for people with disabilities only (10090 Bottom Wood Lake Rd, Lake Country).


