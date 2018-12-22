Contributed photo

Lake Country duo suspected in fraudulent charges

Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers also search for information in a home intrusion in Lake Country

Lake Country RCMP are searching for information in obtaining the identities of two suspects wanted in connection with a theft from December 13. A Lake Country man reported his wallet and watch stolen from his parked home in the community of 720 Commonwealth Road.

Soon after, fraudulent charges on the man’s debit card were reported at a local Lake Country business. Any information to help identify the suspects can be directed to CrimeStoppers’ 1-800-222-TIPS or CrimeStoppers.

Another Lake Country incident have RCMP searching for more information on a home invasion on December 17. Home owners in the Carrs Landing area were woken by a thief inside their home. When the thief was confronted, the masked intruder produced a weapon and fled in the owner’s white 2016 Lexus CT200 sedan along with a tablet, cellphone, and wallet. The car was later recovered in the Vernon area.

Tips and information on either crime can be directed to 1-800-222-TIPS.

