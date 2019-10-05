Lake Country family takes unconventional pets for a stroll

‘They all love each other but they’re stubborn sometimes and need to be carried’

As they often do, Gary, Salt and Pepper went on a walk down to the beach on Okanagan Lake in Lake Country.

This is a common practice for the three.

Gary likes to wade around in the water but Salt and Pepper don’t like to get wet. Usually, they just eat the dry leaves on the shore.

Sofia Keyes and Gary(Steffany Keyes)

This is not as weird as it sounds, as Gary is a duck and Salt and Pepper are both goats.

But this doesn’t stop them from enjoying a nice walk with their owners from time to time.

“They all love each other but they’re stubborn sometimes and need to be carried,” said Steffany Keyes of the three animals.

On Oct. 3, the three were on a stroll with Keyes, her daughter Sofia, Joelle Morgan and Tay Auston, when they were spotted by a neighbour who posted a photo of them to the Facebook group Lake Country BC ~ one community.

“Only in Lake Country will you see your neighbours walking their goats and duck,” wrote Denise Fallis in the original post.

Some commenters on the post recounted times they’ve seen other odd pets in the Lake Country area.

“I saw a lady near Bel-air walking 2 dogs and a sheep,” wrote Lisa Daniel.

Jeana Burton added that she often sees a black llama being walked around with a red harness.

Just last week, some cows made a trek around Lake Country, though they did it sans any human companions.

