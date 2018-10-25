Last year’s Halloween Haunter featured Lake Country kids. - Contributed

Lake Country Halloween haunter fun for the whole family

The fourth annual Halloween Haunter will be held Friday, Saturday and Wednesday

A Lake Country mom’s interest in Halloween makeup gradually grew into something the whole community can enjoy.

Danielle Weiss, and her husband TJ are hosting their fourth annual Halloween Haunter, at their place at 12588 Lake Vista Crt.

Each year, the couple transforms their three-car garage into a spooky haunted house.

“It started out just as a passion. I convinced my husband to construct it and it was designed… for friends and family and over the years, our girls are in it and our friends and neighbour’s kids participate in it and they’re in there and they scare people,” Danielle said.

“This is only the second year we’re doing it on Halloween and Halloween last year was nuts.”

It only takes about two minutes to go through, she said, but contains about 14 different rooms.

“Every year seems to get a little bit better and it’s a lot of fun,” she said.

The idea for a haunted house started when Danielle joined a local ball team. The team would hold a Halloween dance as a fundraiser, and she enjoyed experimenting with Halloween makeup.

“Being a part of the ball team, I always wanted to do something creepy, participate in the makeup that way,” she said. “It really started at home with the girls, they were little so they wanted to do cute things but I started to experiment and I’d look on Youtube and I’d watch tutorials so I did it as an interest.”

As a fan of horror, she began to expand her tastes and decided to decorate her garage after a trip to Universal Studios’ Horror Night.

The pair had never done something prior to that on a large scale, but Danielle wanted to try.

It was such a hit with friends that she continued for the next four years, and now the whole family is involved. Her two daughters, 13, and 15, enjoy scaring people.

The haunter is open to the public, Friday, Saturday and Halloween night on Wednesday from 6:30 to 10 p.m.

Danielle Weiss is ready with a new character for this year’s haunter. - Contributed

