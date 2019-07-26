The auction of the luxury home was extended until July 25 to give bidders more opportunity. It ended Thursday night with a winning bid of $6.38-million. (File)

Lake Country home sells at auction for $6.38-million

The luxury home is located on 1.1-acres of lakefront property

A Lake Country home has sold for $6.38-million at auction.

Located at 15510 Whiskey Cove in Lake Country on a 1.1-acre parcel of land with a private beach, the home is just under 9,000 square feet, with nine bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

View this post on Instagram

We are pleased to announce the successful sale of Solaris with a final sale price of $6.38 million! . . . The luxury home auction for the stunning 1.1-acre lakefront retreat in Lake Country, BC, closed on July 25th, 2019. We are excited by the success and would like to congratulate the sellers and new home owners on the completed sale of Solaris. . . . If you are interested in learning more about our proven approach or would like to know more about the Solaris auction, please contact us! Phone: 1-604-806-4422 Email: info@lambertpremierauctions.com Website: lambertpremierauctions.com . . . . #luxuryhome #luxuryrealestate #lakecountry #auction #Solaris #sold #homeauction #britishcolumbia #luxuryliving #buyers #sellers #realestate #luxuryhomes #lakefront #okanagan #kelowna #winecountry

A post shared by Lambert & Co. (@lambertco_) on

The residence was initially listed on the market for over three years with the most recent price being $7.99-million.

Motivated to sell, the previous homeowners went to Lambert and Co., a luxury home auction company, who set the home up for a live auction.

All-in-all, that process took just seven weeks to get the home off the market.

“The sellers were motivated to make a move and they were willing to try a unique process,” said Zach Nielson who’s in business and marketing operations with Lambert and Co.

“We’re constantly trying to find ways to bring the right types of people to these luxury homes. That’s kind of what makes us unique in the market and we take this as promise that it’s going to help the stalled B.C. market get moving again if enough people give us the opportunity to work with them.”

The bidding was open until Thursday, July 25, a week after the bid was initially supposed to close, allowing more bidders to come to the table.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
At least four people dead after float plane crash near Port Hardy

Just Posted

Collision sparks blaze on Coquihalla

A multi-vehicle crash is causing traffic delays on Highway 5

Kelowna RibFest targeted by environmental activists

‘Animal agriculture is a key source of greenhouse gas emissions that can be eliminated entirely’

Playoff bound, Okanagan FC putting it all on the line

The Kelowna soccer team heads to Victoria for league playoffs starting Saturday

Townhouse project proposed for Rutland

Kelowna City Council will consider the project at a meeting on Monday

Trial starts for West Kelowna man charged with murdering his wife

Kevin Costin’s trial was delayed four days

VIDEO: Police start going door-to-door in hunt for B.C. fugitives who may have left Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run in connection to a string of homicides in northern B.C.

Penticton bonsai artist receives international award

Jim Peterson has been working with bonsai for around 30 years

Never-before-seen footage shows B.C. fugitives days ago at store in Meadow Lake, Sask.

New visuals come as investigators continue a nationwide hunt for Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky

At least four people dead after float plane crash near Port Hardy

JRCC confirms crash of small plane near Addenbroke Island

Richter Mountain fire now at 80 hectares

Lightning-caused fire near Cawston was discovered July 24

Port Alberni mayor contacts Gillam mayor as hunt for B.C. fugitives drags on

Alberni council throws support behind RCMP in quest to find Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky

Photo spreading online is not B.C. fugitive Kam McLeod: RCMP

Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky are at the centre of a nationwide manhunt after three killings in B.C.

Opera Kelowna makes Okanagan rounds

Opera to play at Vernon Proms festival, outdoor venues

Neighbours work to battle blaze near Cawston

Property owners near Richter Mountain wildfire used their own firefighting equipment

Most Read