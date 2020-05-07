Opera Kelowna is serenading seniors from the sidewalk. Pictured: Jascinthe Laflamme. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)

Lake Country hosting sidewalk concerts

The district said the concert series will accommodate physical distancing while offering entertainment

Large concerts may not be coming back for a while yet, but the District of Lake Country has an alternative offering.

To accommodate physical distancing while still offering cultural entertainment, the district will be hosting ‘Sidewalk Concerts’, which residents can enjoy from the comfort of their own properties, instead of large group events in parks.

The district’s cultural development coordinator Ryan Donn said ‘Sidewalk Concerts’ will still offer free shows, just at a smaller scale within neighbourhoods, with performances from two artists.

“We invite Lake Country residents to apply now to have a ‘Sidewalk Concert’ on the public space adjacent to their property,” Donn said.

“There will be two 20 to 30-minute concerts scheduled on Wednesday or Thursday evenings each week from late June through August. It is a significant modification to our regular programming in the parks, but it is a way we can still offer free live performances from a safe distance and for a limited audience each evening.”

Performers from around the Okanagan including Ben Klick, Poppa Dawg, Opera Kelowna, Cod Gone Wild, Sista B and others have said they are willing to come to Lake Country sidewalks and driveways to perform.

Applications to have a performance at your sidewalk or an adjacent public space are now open and will close on May 18. Each applicant must detail their plan to ensure physical distancing for the host, neighbours and performers.

Residents can apply online at this site.

READ: SD23 asks Central Okanagan parents to weigh in on back-to-school options

READ: Okanagan-Shuswap weather heating up as restrictions ease

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. records 33 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Just Posted

Lake Country hosting sidewalk concerts

The district said the concert series will accommodate physical distancing while offering entertainment

SD23 asks Central Okanagan parents to weigh in on back-to-school options

District says announcement to be made on approach to resuming in-class instruction in coming weeks

Kelowna RCMP return $10,000 worth of bikes to rightful owners

On a daily basis, officers are seizing and returning stolen bicycles

Big White prepares for big summer, still set to open amid pandemic

Michael Ballingall, resort VP, said he expects the ski resort’s summer season to be a good one

Okanagan-Shuswap weather heating up as restrictions ease

Kelowna is expected to hit a high of 24 degrees on Saturday

B.C. records 33 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Two more people, in Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health, have died

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

COVID-19: Business return up to managers, customers, Dr. Henry says

Business groups to have rules, individual approvals not needed

EXCLUSIVE: A first look at the Wet’suwet’en land title agreement with B.C., Ottawa

Exclusive and/or shared jurisdiction will be handed over to First Nation houses over time

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Video: Revelstoke Dam spillway spectacle

BC Hydro said the recent spillway release was the first for this year

Classrooms may reopen for North Okanagan students

Part-time in-class learning opportunities may be implemented in June

COVID-19: Selected B.C. parks set to open for day use May 14

Reservation system set to reopen May 25 for dates starting June 1

Pandemic highlights existing barriers for those with communication disabilities

People who rely on communication devices also face similar barriers

Most Read