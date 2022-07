The advisory is on recommendation from Interior Health

On recommendation from Interior Health, the District of Lake Country has issued a water quality advisory for Beasley Park Beach.

Water quality can fluctuate due to currents, runoff and outflow of creeks, changes in the environment and animal waste.

Exposure to the water could cause rash, gastrointestinal illness among other symptoms.

Signage will be posted to remind beach goers of the advisory.

