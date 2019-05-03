Lake Country’s Arnold Trewhitt (middle) is awarded the BC Achievement Community Award with Lieutenant Governor of B.C. Janet Austin (left) and BC Achievement Foundation board member Robert Louie (right). Photo: BC Achievement Foundation

Lake Country man wins BC Achievement Community Award

Arnold Trewhitt was recognized for his volunteer work

One of Lake Country’s finest was recognized at the 2019 BC Achievement Community Awards.

Arnold Trewhitt was one of 24 British Columbians to win the award this year. Rewarded for his community contributions Trewhitt has spent his 94 years contributing to Lake Country and Oyama.

“A flying officer and flight instructor in the RCAF during WWII, Trewhitt is one of Lake Country’s most devoted and inspirational volunteers. Arnold’s contributions include being a School District Trustee, the first Chairman of the Oyama Parent Teacher Association, a Boy Scout and Venture Leader, to name a few of his many activities,” said the BC Achievement Award website about Trewhitt.

“A founding member of both the Western Canada Wilderness Committee and Walk Around Lake Country, Arnold continues to be actively involved in both trail development and maintenance groups.”

Other winners from the Okanagan included Polla Eid from Kelowna and Jessie Ann Gamble from Armstrong.

Most Read