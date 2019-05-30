The book launch for Apple Valley: A Century of Fruit Farming in the Okanagan will be held at Lake Country Museum on June 8. (File Photo)

Lake Country Museum hosts fruit-farming history author

Learn about Lake Country’s agricultural history

The Lake Country Museum and Archives will host a discussion on the agricultural history of the city with an Okanagan fruit-farming historian.

Don McNair’s new book, Apple Valley: A Century of Fruit Farming in the Okanagan, explores the rich history of local farming from wetlands to forests.

“Fruit farming did not ‘come naturally’ to the Okanagan. It had to be made to work. The watershed was transformed with dams, pipes, and flumes,” said the book’s description on the Lake Country Museum website.

“Forests were felled. Wetlands were drained. The biggest challenge of all was economic: finding enough consumers to buy the fruit (especially apples) for a reasonable price. In the 20th century, the Okanagan was a great place to live and to grow fruit.

“But to make a good living from fruit growing? That was another matter.”

READ MORE: Boil water notice rescinded for Lake Country, Kelowna

The Apple Valley official book launch is Saturday, June 8, 2 p.m., at the museum.

