Lake Country on board with commercial boat launch fees

The Oyama boat launch, and other Lake Country launches, could soon charge fees to commercial users. (Jennifer Smith - Calendar Staff)

Commercial boat launch fees could be shoring up in Lake Country.

The district is looking to bring fees on board, following Kelowna’s decision to do so earlier this month.

“It is something that is a must if we want to avoid some problems,” Coun. Todd McKenzie said.

It’s a move that all Okanagan cities need to implement, warns Coun. Blair Ireland.

“If one of our communities fails to do this then they’re going to become the dumping ground for everybody else,” Ireland said at the March 15 council meeting.

Coun. Jerremy Kozub was the captain behind the push, urging his colleagues of the importance and getting a letter out to the Central Okanagan Regional District to discuss fees.

In Kelowna, the commercial fees are $2,000 for dry land boat rental companies, boat club and watercraft tour operators; $1,000 for personal watercraft rental and $200 for valet.

Commercial operators will be required to have a permit or licence from the city to use a municipal boat launch or pick up passengers from a city dock. The maximum term of a licence is one year. Companies could be fined up to $500 for not having a permit.

READ MORE: Kelowna sets municipal boat launch fees for commercial operators

READ MORE: B.C. government roadblocking affordable housing: Lake Country council

@LC_Calendar

newsroom@lakecountrynews.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Boating