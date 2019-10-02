Lake Country pickleballers ask the district for more places to play

The pickleball club has proposed adding markings to existing tennis and basketball courts

Pickleballers in Lake Country are asking for more courts to play on in an effort to mitigate noise.

On Tuesday, pickleball club president Rod Johnston was joined by roughly 12 of his members at Lake Country council to present a proposal to create more courts to play on in the community.

The proposal was put together in response to a number of noise complaints issued against the pickleballers at Shoreline Park that began in July.

The club is asking the city to add pickleball markings to existing tennis courts in Shoreline Park, to a basketball court at Lakestone Park and to build a brand-new tennis court in Woodsdale that can be divided into four pickleball courts.

“We are not in competition with tennis players,” said Johnston during Tuesday’s presentation.

“We were all taught in kindergarten to share. We just want to share the space. I don’t think we need a year-long study to determine if there’s a user problem in this community. Drive-by that park (Shoreline) anytime and you’ll see it empty.”

Another frustrated Lake Country resident also voiced his concern during the meeting, stating that pickleballers have not abided their 9 p.m. curfew at Shoreline Park.

The pickleball club now has over 100 members and believes that by expanding from Shoreline Park members will be quieter with fewer on the court at a time and won’t have to play as late into the evening.

“Crowding problems will go away if we use the court space we have,” said Johnston.

“Right now it just makes the most economic sense to provide greater utilization of the existing playing surfaces in the area.”

The club’s president estimates the cost of their plan would be under $6,000. The club plans on doing fundraising to help pay for the project.

The district said it will consider the pickleball club’s request, but also acknowledged that sharing tennis space may be a challenge. The Lake Country Tennis club is working towards hosting more youth tournaments and adding any alternative lines to the tennis courts would go against regulatory requirements.

