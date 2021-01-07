Lake Country police seek tips on 2 unsolved cases

Crime Stoppers is seeking tips on two unsolved crimes in the Lake Country area involving a stolen 2001 Indian Motorcycle and an attempted fraud at a local financial institution. (Contributed)

Crime Stoppers is seeking tips on two unsolved cases in Lake Country.

A 2001 Indian motorcycle is still missing after a reported break and enter and theft on Parkside Crescent in the Lakes Subdivision.

Lake Country RCMP was contacted Dec. 30, 2020, when a man reported the break and enter into his home. Police say the theft likely occurred sometime the week prior as the house was vacant.

Thieves gained access to the garage where the motorbike was stored. The VIN number is 5CDCNB5141G002055 and bore the licence plate number Y95539.

Lake Country RCMP are still seeking information after a Caucasian man with white hair attempted to gain access to an account fraudulently on Nov. 26, 2020.

Around noon, the man, described as wearing a black jacket and black mask, entered a local bank and approached a teller. He attempted to get account information, providing a driver’s licence as ID.

He was denied access because he failed to provide the necessary information required for account authorization.

Meanwhile, the rightful owner of the account is from another province and had not been anywhere near Lake Country at the time access was attempted. The rightful owner also denied misplacing or reported stolen any pieces of identification.

Anyone with information regarding either incident can report it anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or on crimestoppers.net.

