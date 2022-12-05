(TP Pallas/Facebook)

Lake Country RCMP investigating antifreeze poisoning

Dogs are now back home

A pair of dogs were poisoned with what appears to be antifreeze in Lake Country on Dec. 1.

RCMP received a report the following day from the dog’s owner in the 10,000-block of Beacon Hill Drive after finding the dogs sick and foaming at the mouth.

They then found a tray with hamburger and sausage in the backyard covered in liquid. After putting the tray in the freezer, the liquid never froze, causing the owner to think that it may be antifreeze.

Police were told that nobody in the neighbourhood seemed to have a major problem with the dogs, and that they were quiet and well behaved.

Kelowna Const. Mike Della-Paolera said that the dogs are back home and doing well.

“This type of crime not only puts animals at risk but our young citizens as well which is of great concern to us all.”

If anyone has any information they are asked to call the Lake Country RCMP at 250-766-2288 or leave an anonymous tip by contacting the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

