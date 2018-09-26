Lake Country recognized for climate change initiatives

Lake Country’s green initiatives were recently recognized by the Joint Provincial-Union of British Columbia Municipalities (UBCM) Green Communities Committee.

Lake Country has been awarded Level 3 recognition by the committee for its progress on Climate Action Charter commitments for efforts in reducing corporate greenhouse gas emissions for the 2017 reporting year, according to the district in its news release.

Level 3 was achieved by setting up a Climate Action Reserve Fund where the district deposits the same amount of money that would otherwise be required to purchase carbon offsets in order to become GHG neutral under the Climate Action Charter. The funds become available to the district in additional climate action initiatives such as energy retrofits to buildings or designing additional municipal infrastructure to be more sustainable and reduce GHGs, the release said.

RELATED: Water prof: Okanagan residents could be in for rude awakening

“The effects of climate change are real and recent years have shown the impact that this shift in the climate can have on our communities. The increased frequency of wildfires, floods and droughts are only some of the impacts of note that have been seen within our region,” said Mayor James Baker. “The District of Lake Country is proud to be taking action to address climate change in partnership with the Province of British Columbia. This is being done by measuring the greenhouse gases being produced by the organization in the delivery of those services expected by the community. Through the measurement of greenhouse gases, the district is better able to understand the impacts of the organization on the climate and develop strategies to minimize that impact in the long term.”

RELATED: Expert wades into Kelowna water plan discussion

“We applaud your leadership and wish you continued success in your ongoing commitment to the goal of corporate carbon neutrality, and your efforts to reduce emissions in the broader community,” said Tara Faganello, Assistant Deputy Minister, Local Government Division, Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

Lake Country signed the Climate Action Charter in 2007 making a commitment to work with the province and UBCM to take action on climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the community and corporate operations. The Level 3 award recognizes the district’s work towards ‘accelerating progress on charter commitments.’

The GCC Climate Action Recognition Program was launched in 2012 to provide the Green Communities Committee with an opportunity to publicly recognize the process and achievements of Climate Action Charter signatories.

View the District of Lake Country 2017 CARIP Report online.

edit@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.