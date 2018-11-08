Lake Country Remembrance Day display promotes story sharing

The display is located at the district’s municipal hall

Lake Country residents can share their Remembrance Day stories of friends and family in a new way.

A Remembrance Day display sits in the lobby of Lake Country’s municipal hall, asking residents to post a name of family and friends who were impacted in the war, as well as share their stories.

District planner Paul Dupuis said the initiative started last year, and the display has collected roughly 30 names since it started.

As part of the wellness committee at the district, Dupuis said it’s a way for staff and the public can acknowledge friends and family to honour their loss.

The stories may be collected by the district to run every year.

“Over time, the idea is there may be a number of stories in this book and in the future we may decide to do something with those… that hasn’t been determined as of yet,” Dupuis said.

“I think we’re pretty far removed from the wars these days, that’s not to say people still don’t serve, but… I do know when I grew up, there were a lot of (veterans) and stories and I think it really brought home the sacrifice that was made. Not to say it’s overlooked, because Remembrance Day is still a very important event, but that knowledge is being lost over time,” he said.

The hall is located at 10150 Bottom Wood Lake Rd.

