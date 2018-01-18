Lake Country supports West Kelowna request for share of cannabis tax

Lake Country Mayor James Baker said he supports West Kelowna’s letter for a percentage of the tax on cannabis sales.
However, he doesn’t think asking for 50 per cent of the provincial share of cannabis to local governments is a realistic goal.
Lake Country council accepted a letter from the City of West Kelowna during Tuesday night’s regular meeting.
“We support their request, I doubt that it’s going to get very far. The province doesn’t usually give out 50 per cent of what they tax… they don’t usually get in a tax sharing position,” said Baker.
He said it would be similar to a tax on alcohol.
“We might get one or two per cent if they decided to share.”
Council supports the letter in terms of principle and Baker believes a smaller figure would be a more realistic.
