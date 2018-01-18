Lake Country supports West Kelowna request for share of cannabis tax

Mayor James Baker supports the letter in principle, but doubts it will get far

Lake Country Mayor James Baker said he supports West Kelowna’s letter for a percentage of the tax on cannabis sales.

However, he doesn’t think asking for 50 per cent of the provincial share of cannabis to local governments is a realistic goal.

Lake Country council accepted a letter from the City of West Kelowna during Tuesday night’s regular meeting.

“We support their request, I doubt that it’s going to get very far. The province doesn’t usually give out 50 per cent of what they tax… they don’t usually get in a tax sharing position,” said Baker.

He said it would be similar to a tax on alcohol.

“We might get one or two per cent if they decided to share.”

Council supports the letter in terms of principle and Baker believes a smaller figure would be a more realistic.

