Lake Country will be welcoming five new RCMP officers for the 2020 fiscal year, the council decided on Tuesday. (Files)

Lake Country to add five RCMP Officers

The 2020 fiscal year will see five new RCMP officers patrolling the streets of Lake Country.

The District of Lake Country council has decided more RCMP officers are needed for the growing municipality.

At a council meeting on Tuesday, it was decided the district will hire five more RCMP officers for the 2020 fiscal year.

This comes despite a recommendation from chief administrative officer Albert De Feo that no new RCMP officers are requested for 2020 and instead, a hiring strategy be undertaken, with recommendations to follow in 2021.

“At the June 4, 2019, council meeting, council passed the Option A resolution regarding the addition of RCMP members for the 2020 fiscal year,” said Tanya Garost, the district’s chief financial officer.

Option A states that a letter requesting five additional RCMP members be sent to the Solicitor General and Minister of Public Safety in British Columbia and the Solicitor General of Canada.

Garost said the council plans on requesting another additional five RCMP officers for the 2021 fiscal year.

Michael Rodriguez
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at Michael.Rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Most Read