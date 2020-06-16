Lake Country woman dies in Kamloops collision

The 49-year-old woman was struck while crossing an intersection on Highway 5A

A Lake Country woman has died after she was struck in Kamloops on Monday, June 15.

According to Kamloops RCMP, the incident occurred at 10:00 p.m. Officers responded to reports of a vehicle collision with a pedestrian on Highway 5A.

49-year-old Lake Country resident was crossing the highway intersections of Rogers Way and Hugh Allen Drive. First responders pronounced her deceased at the scene.

Witnesses told the RCMP the woman was dressed in all black, walking in the middle of the highway where there is very little lighting.

The driver remained at the scene and was cooperative. No charges are being considered against them.

Police said the B.C. Coroners Service will be investigating the circumstances of the fatal collision.

fatal collision

