Lake Country works towards improving congestion at Highway 97 and Glenmore

The issue was brought to the attention of the provincial ministers at the UBCM conference

The District of Lake Country council is working to make improvements to the intersection of Highway 97 and Glenmore Road.

The district brought up the issue during a provincial ministers meeting in late September when council attended the Union of British Columbia Municipalities (UBCM) conference held in Vancouver.

The annual conference provides an opportunity for the District of Lake Country to exchange information with other municipalities facing similar challenges.

“We brought to the ministry’s attention that it is obviously a major artery to and from Lake Country,” said Ruth Sulentich, District of Lake Country communications and public engagement specialist.

“We were just really encouraging the province to look at improvements sooner rather than later.”

In addition to raising concerns about the intersection at Highway 97 and Glenmore, Council held several meetings to advocate for a variety of topics facing the community of Lake Country.

Some of those topics included the issue of cannabis production within the ALR to receive non-farm use approval, funding for a community health centre and tougher regulations on the sale of e-cigarettes.

The district said it’s imperative for Lake Country to be represented at UBCM each September. It is an effective and efficient forum for municipalities to come together, learn from each others experience and most importantly advocate for the needs of the community.

READ MORE: Okanagan residents gather at Kelowna City Hall in support of workplace inclusivity

READ MORE: Airport Inn residents begin to vacate with help from district

@Niftymittens14

daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.