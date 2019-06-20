“Congratulations to all participants who played well, with stellar etiquette and sportsmanship,” said coach Marnie Perrier following the Rogers Rookie Tour in West Kelowna on Saturday, June 15, 2019. (Marnie Perrier)

Lake Country’s young tennis stars shine in Rogers competition

The Progressive Fundamentals program is available in Lake Country

A handful of young Lake Country tennis prospects competed in the Rogers Rookie Tour on Saturday, June 15.

The women’s U10 orange ball competition saw 11-year-old Jazrialle win a third-place medal and nine-year-old sister Jaeleiya Hart finish in fourth place.

On the men’s side, seven-year-old Mason Perrier won second place in orange ball U10; 10-year-old Brenden Hruschak tied with Lake Country’s Perrier in a singles match and Jacob Ouillette placed seventh overall in the U12 green ball competition.

“Congratulations to all participants who played well with stellar etiquette and sportsmanship,” coach Marnie Perrier said.

Progressive Tennis Fundamentals is a program coached by a certified Tennis Canada instructor and is available in Lake Country.

The program is designed to build a solid foundation for future success and promote enjoyment and improvement for children to advance to a competitive stream or to enjoy Tennis for life.

