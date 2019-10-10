Lakeview Heights Community Hall (photo courtesy of Google Street View)

Lakeview Heights Community Hall in West Kelowna undergoing water damage repair

Most of the facility will remain open during the work

The Lakeview Heights Community Hall in West Kelowna is undergoing repairs after experiencing water damage from a leaky roof.

While the building remains open to the public, portions of the facility will be closed as remediation work gets underway to repair the issue.

The city said the partial closue has impacted some events, including an advance polling station, which was expected to be held at the community centre for local residents starting on Friday. The advance poll will now be held at Hudson Road Elementary school starting on Oct. 11.

Residents who want more information on how the remediation work could effect them can contact the city directly.

READ MORE: Advance polls open up for Central Okanagan residents this Friday

