Credit: Facebook

Landslide in Joe Rich

A landslide is blocking Highway 33 near Goudie Road

Update: 8:45 a.m.

An area resident says her vehicle by the landslide in a post on Facebook. Emma Ferragine reported that there were no injuries and that B.C. Highways was called to clear the road.

Alternating traffic is being directed at this time on Highway 33.

Update: 8 a.m.

DriveBC has reported the road is reduced to single lane alternating traffic.

Original:

A landslide is blocking Highway 33 in Joe Rich Saturday morning.

Emergency crews responded to reports of the slide around 7 a.m. near Goudie Road.

Traffic is being directed around the slide using Goudie Road, according to responders. Highway 33 is completely blocked at this time.

The story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Landslide in Joe Rich

A landslide is blocking Highway 33 near Goudie Road

