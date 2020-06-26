Lane reductions on Glenmore Road starting June 29

The lane reduction is for paving along a portion of Glenmore Road

Glenmore Road will be reduced to one lane each way due to paving work in the area. (Mabel Amber - Pixabay)

Starting on Monday, June 29, Glenmore Road from Kane Road to Begbie Road will be reduced to one lane as crews work on paving the section.

The city said the project is weather dependent, but they hope to be finished by July 15.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route during road work. Transit will still operate on its regular schedule but buses will make stops in the travel lane.

Speed in the construction area will be reduced to 30km/h. For more information on the project and to help plan your route, visit the city’s website.

