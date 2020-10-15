Langley Liberal incumbant Mary Polak speaks at all-candidates meeting on Zoom. (Screenshot)

Langley Liberal incumbant Mary Polak speaks at all-candidates meeting on Zoom. (Screenshot)

Langley all-candidates Zoom debate hijacked with lewd comments, sexual acts

Several people briefly took over Zoom meeting with Langley candidates on Wednesday night

A virtual all-candidates meeting in Langley – intended to be about climate change – was disrupted Wednesday night when several attendees took over the screen and began to perform sexual acts .

Eight candidates from Langley and Langley East ridings took part in the discussion held over Zoom and organized by Trinity Western Environment Club and Climate Crisis Langley Action Partners (CCLAP).

More than 85 views were logged on throughout the event between 7 and 8:30 p.m. where questions on fossil fuels, salmon spawning and logging were asked to each of the candidates one by one.

Roughly 15 minutes into the meeting, multiple people appeared on screen and began performing sexual acts, playing loud cartoon videos and shouting lewd comments before moderator Natalie Cook managed to ban them from the call.

The host had not muted the proper settings, which allowed anyone to take over the main screen when their voices were sensed by the video-conferencing service.

Langley East NDP candidate Megan Dykeman was midway through answering a question when the disruption occurred.

It is not clear if there was any political motivation behind the disruption, or where the people were joining in from, as the event was open to the public.

Larri Woodrow, a member of CCLAP, called the disruption an obscene attack. RCMP were notified.

“This was a serious, cowardly attempt to destroy our all candidates meeting with Climate Change focus,” Woodrow told the Aldergrove Star. “Cowards would never consider similar action at a hall meeting.”

“I hope the RCMP will conduct a thorough investigation to find the culprit to defend our democratic free election process,” Woodrow added.

Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy said an investigation would take some time and the detachment would need help from other RCMP departments in order to try and trace a location.

The number of users relying on Zoom has increased exponentially amid physical distancing and the ongoing pandemic. The company allows conference hosts to alter settings to avoid such disruptions – which have been dubbed ‘Zoombombings.’

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

BC Votes 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Online hate, racist hiring practices among targets of $15M federal anti-racism funds
Next story
B.C. Green leader pushes Horgan on climate, Wilkinson on debt

Just Posted

RCMP on scene of the 1300 block of Sylvania Cres. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
RCMP raid Rutland home, neighbour relieved

Officers confirmed they are on scene for an ongoing drug investigation

Thirty-one-year-old Bryce Williamson of West Kelowna was arrested twice in six days after alleged back-to-back vehicle thefts. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
West Kelowna man arrested twice in six days after alleged back-to-back vehicle thefts

Thirty-one-year-old Bryce Williamson is facing numerous charges

New York Skyline.
Morning Start: New York City Is Going to Get Bigger to Prepare for Climate Change

Your morning start for Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020

Peter Truch. (Supplied)
Meet the candidate: Kelowna West – Peter Truch (Green)

Green candidate believes we deserve better, balanced representation in Victoria

Ben Stewart. (Photo by John Lehmann)
Meet the candidate: Kelowna West — Ben Stewart (Liberal)

Liberal candidate was elected MLA for Westside-Kelowna in 2009 and 2013

A Kelowna clinic decided to immunize their patients in a drive-thru flu clinic. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Kelowna clinic offers drive-thru flu shots

CGB Medical physician Dr. Janet Evans said they found drive-thru to be a safer option

Phillip Tallio with his supporters Marie Spetch and Robyn Batryn. (File photo)
Appeals trial begins for Bella Coola man convicted of killing toddler in 1983

Phillip Tallio was 17 at the time of the 22-month-old toddler’s daeth

The municipality of Summerland is adding 22 new electric vehicle charging stations. The first charging stations in Summerland were installed in 2013 and have seen increasing levels of use every year. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Drivers of electric cars flock to Summerland’s charging stations

Municipality adding 22 new stations to community

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. NDP leader John Horgan and B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau. (Black Press Media)
B.C. Green leader pushes Horgan on climate, Wilkinson on debt

Furstenau focuses radio debate on hydro imports, LNG

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Langley Liberal incumbant Mary Polak speaks at all-candidates meeting on Zoom. (Screenshot)
Langley all-candidates Zoom debate hijacked with lewd comments, sexual acts

Several people briefly took over Zoom meeting with Langley candidates on Wednesday night

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Area resident Jill Bubar shared a photo of the Gunther Ellison Road house fire in Enderby Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, to a Facebook group. (Jill Bubar - Facebook)
North Okanagan home total loss after morning blaze

Enderby Fire Department on scene mopping up hot spots

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Woman arrested in Shuswap after driving with B.C. licence plate from 1966

The woman is prohibited from driving in B.C.

Most Read