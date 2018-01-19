Las Vegas shooter acted alone, exact motive still undetermined: Sheriff

Stephen Paddock was behind the gunfire that killed 58 people including two Canadians

Investigators are still looking for a motive in relation to the Las Vegas shooting that left 58 people dead and hundreds injured, but that shooter is believed to have acted alone.

In an update provided by officials Friday, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said he “knows and believes” the shooter, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, is the sole person responsible for what’s been deemed the worst shooting in U.S. history.

READ MORE: Revelstoke women escape mass shooting

READ MORE: Castlegar resident describes gunfire, chaos

Officials said Paddock was perched on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel-casino on Oct. 1 when he unleashed a hail of bullets on an outdoor country music festival below as tens of thousands of concertgoers screamed and ran for their lives.

Police responded and a SWAT team broke into his room to find the gunman dead of suspected self-inflicted injuries

One of the 58 people killed includes 23-year-old Jordan McIldoon of Maple Ridge. Jessica Kymchuk of Alberta was also killed.

Meanwhile, more than a dozen residents from across the province were left injured.

READ MORE: Las Vegas remembers Jordan McIldoon

READ MORE: Okanagan man goes offline to escape trolls after Las Vegas shooting

Shortly after the shooting, Paddock’s brother, Eric Paddock, who lives in Florida, told the Orlando Sentinel: “We are completely dumbfounded. We can’t understand what happened.”

Investigators said they were looking into other suspects that could have been in some way involved in the mass-shooting, including Paddock’s girlfriend Marilou Danley.

On Friday, Lombardo announced Danley will not be facing any charges. Lombardo also said there is one person who is of “federal interest” and that charges could be filed in relation to that person, but did not elaborate on further details.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Lake Country rescue held for couple stuck in snow

Just Posted

Lake Country rescue held for couple stuck in snow

The couple was taking late night photos when their vehicle became stuck

More early childhood educator positions created

Announcement in Kelowna for a new work experience project at the YMCA

Foundry linked with new youth mental health web site

New website to improve mental health and wellness for young people in B.C.

Kelowna woman only Canadian to train in Danish sailing program

A Kelowna sailor compares her life at sea to manning an old… Continue reading

Good Deeds: Family for the food bank

Taking advantage of the food banks purchasing power, funds were spent at Kelowna’s Superstore

Your Jan. 19 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Double-doubles and demonstrations: Employees rally outside Tim Hortons

Protests held in response to Ontario franchise owners cutting employee benefits and breaks

Letters: Peachlanders will have plenty to say at public hearing

A development proposal for Beach Ave. in Peachland, south of Kelowna, has people fired up

Kelowna’s Community Calendar

A partial listing of upcoming events in the Kelowna area

Las Vegas shooter acted alone, exact motive still undetermined: Sheriff

Stephen Paddock was behind the gunfire that killed 58 people including two Canadians

Police seize fentanyl and other drugs from Vernon home

Five people arrested in alleged dial-a-dope operation

Botox, bomb shelters, and the blues: one year into Trump presidency

A look into life in Washington since Trump’s inauguration

Letter: Dog beach deserves nice biffy too

Kelowna letter-writer says facilities are kind of disgusting at her dog beach

Albas takes on mortgage changes in town hall

Conservative MP mostly echoed chamber of commerce concerns but sparred with one attendee on details

Most Read