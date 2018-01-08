Shoppers pick over the last remaining items at the almost empty Sears store in Kelowna’s Orchard Park Shopping Centre Monday. Monday was the store’s last day.—Image: Alistair Waters/Capital News

Last day for Kelowna Sears store

The once-popular retail chain is closing all its store across the country

Last-minute shoppers picked over the few remaining items in Kelowna’s Sears store Monday, as the clock ticked down to the closing of the iconic retail chain’s Canadian operations.

Monday was the last day for the store to remain open and while most of the space was vacant after weeks of a massive closing sale, what items remained were being sold off at steep discounts.

One couple said they bought their son jacket that regularly retailed for $90 for just $17. The store was also selling the few remaining men’s dress shirts in stock for $15 for three.

Despite the bargains, one woman said she was sad to see the store closing.

While Linda, who declined to give her last name, said she was not a regular shopper at Sears, she felt it was a loss for Canadian retailing for the chain to close its Canadian operations.

Sears announced last year, after a number of stores across the country were closed, that it would close all remaining stores by early in 2018.

The closure of the Orchard Park location leaves the shopping centre with two large spaces to fill as Sears also operated a now-closed furniture and appliance store at the other end of the mall. That space was once filled by another iconic Canadian retail chain that is now long gone, Eaton’s.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


awaters@kelownacapnews.com
