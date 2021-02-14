The Vernon Winter Carnival’s Drive-Thru Ice Park helps wrap up the 61st annual Vernon Winter Carnival Sunday, Feb. 14. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

The Vernon Winter Carnival’s Drive-Thru Ice Park helps wrap up the 61st annual Vernon Winter Carnival Sunday, Feb. 14. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Last day of Vernon Winter Carnival

61st annual Carnival spirit has been present despite lack of live events due to COVID

The 61st annual Vernon Winter Carnival with its Wild West theme rides off into the sunset Valentine’s Day evening.

The first-ever virtual Carnival has events on its final day.

The Drive- Thru Ice Park, the main event of Carnival, has four shows at Polson Park Sunday, at 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.; 1-2:30 p.m.; 3:30-5 p.m.; and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Each show is limited to 50 cars.

Tickets are still available at $10 each and can be purchased at vernonwintercarnival.com.

Playing to rave reviews its first two nights, Sunday marks the final virtual showing of the play Our HOME Town, based on the Thornton Wilder classic Our Town.

The play was written by veteran Vernon playwright and Beach FM afternoon announcer Jason Armstrong, and features a talented cast looking at the Vernon Winter Carnival through hometown eyes in the years 1961, 1991 and 2021.

A couple of special guests make video appearances during the play, which also features old-time photos of Vernon from each era.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at vernonwintercarnival.com.

Tickets are still available for the two Vernon Winter Carnival raffles.

The 2021 jopo raffle features four prizes: $1,000 from Valley First; round trip tickets anywhere Flair Airlines flies; a $500 gift card from JC Bradley Jewellers; and an Okanagan wine tour for two from CheersOkanaganTours.com. Tickets are $2 each and can be purchased online at vernonwintercarnival.com.

Same goes for the snowmobile raffle, where you can win a 2019 Polaris sled and $1,000 worth of gear from BDM Motorsports in Vernon. Tickets are $20.

The jopo raffle winners will be drawn Tuesday, Feb. 16, at 5 p.m., and the snowmobile winner will be announced Wednesday, Feb. 17, at 4:30 p.m.

Ticket sales for both raffles end at midnight Sunday, Feb. 14. Bids for items on the Carnival’s online auction end at 9 p.m. Sunday.

READ MORE: Vernon Carnival cowboys up in face of COVID

READ MORE: Curtains rise on virtual theatre experience this Vernon Winter Carnival


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Events

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vehicle slips on ice, slams into new Highway 97 cement barriers Saturday night
Next story
Cause of Lake Country woman’s death on Okanagan Lake ‘undetermined’: Coroner

Just Posted

Several UBC Okanagan researchers are looking at the heart in different ways. (File)
UBCO researchers open their hearts for Valentines Day

Researchers weigh in on heart mechanics, mating, romance novels

Mara Lake is one of the significant water resources across the Okanagan-Shuswap region that will fall under increasing sustainability pressure as the anticipated population growth for the region continues in this century. (File photo)
Osoyoos mayor continues as Okanagan Basin Water Board chair

Sue McKortoff will serve her third consecutive term as water board chair

Police stepped in to settle a confrontation between two individuals at an anti-COVID-19 restriction rally in downtown Kelowna on Feb. 13. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Tensions rise between protesters, counter-protesters, at Kelowna anti-restriction rally

More than 100 people gathered at Stuart Park across from Kelowna City Hall on Saturday

(Phil McLachlan/WestKNews file)
UPDATE: Highway 97 in West Kelowna reopened after crash

One vehicle was on roof, two patients reportedly required medical attention

Arlene Westervelt. (Capital News file)
Cause of Lake Country woman’s death on Okanagan Lake ‘undetermined’: Coroner

Arlene Westervelt’s husband was charged with murder, but the Crown stayed the charge in July 2020

Ellen Yun loads Valentine’s Day gifts for her mom, sister and brother in-laws, nephew and her two children Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, outside a Chicago area grocery store. Yun said she had shopped for her husband earlier. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
A bleak Valentine’s Day in 2021, lovers find hope in roses, vaccines

People searching for ways to celebrate love amid heartache and isolation from the COVID-19 pandemic

A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Coldstream’s Kidston Elementary School. (Kerry Hutter photo)
Positive COVID case at Okanagan elementary school

Case at Kidston Elementary School in Coldstream, individual self-isolating, exposure dates Feb. 9-11

North Okanagan—Shuswap MP Mel Arnold has given the government a failing grade on its handling of the COVID-19 vaccines. (Contributed)
North Okanagan-Shuswap MP gives government failing grade on vaccine handling

Mel Arnold said Justin Trudeau’s failures have resulted in 213,000 lost jobs in January

The Vernon Winter Carnival’s Drive-Thru Ice Park helps wrap up the 61st annual Vernon Winter Carnival Sunday, Feb. 14. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Last day of Vernon Winter Carnival

61st annual Carnival spirit has been present despite lack of live events due to COVID

Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding COVID-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C., Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Judge questions court role in managing health orders banning church gatherings

The court is ‘rather ill equipped’ to second-guess health decisions by experts equipped to make them

A person sits under an umbrella as snow falls in downtown Vancouver on Saturday, February 13, 2021. A snowfall warning is in effect for much of Metro Vancouver, with five to 10 centimetres expected over the course of the day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
2nd snow storm forecast to hit south coast of B.C.

The storm comes on the heels of one that hit the region Saturday

Banff National Park (Wikimedia Commons)
Magnitude 3.9 earthquake shakes Banff; no reports of damage

It says the quake was ‘lightly felt’

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Photo MCG
Valentine’s Day is a cruelty

From a matrimonial perspective I blew the Valentine’s Day gig early on.

Most Read