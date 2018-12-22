The city is proposing changes to downtown parking and wants to hear what the public has to say about them.—Image: contributed It’s going to a busy end to the holidays in Kelowna’s downtown. Contributed photo.

Last minute Christmas idea locations in Kelowna

Avoid the mall and find a unique gift

The last few days before Dec. 25 can be the busiest of the holiday season. Filled with travel, family arrivals, cooking and baking, and of course, last minutes gift shopping. Kelowna’s malls will definitely be packed until the end of the year, which means the main roads will be gridlocked as well.

Here’s some smaller and more local shops in the Kelowna Area that may have a little less foot traffic, but will also provide some great gift ideas.

Alchemy:

  • Local artisanal shop with candles, fragrances, home decor, and jewellery.
  • Located at 345 Bernard Ave.
  • Holiday hours: Regular store hours, closed Christmas Day and New Years Day.

Pandosy Books:

  • New and used books, CDs, records, and vintage knick-knacks. Features a wide array of timeless collectibles that’s like exploring a time capsule.
  • Located at 1889 Springfield Rd.
  • Holiday hours: Regular store hours, closed Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Years Day.

Cranberry Junction:

  • “Pretty and girly” since 2000. This feminine boutique store boasts scarves, accessories, charms, and outfits that could sparkle for the last people on your Christmas list.
  • Located at 2995 Pandosy St.
  • Holiday hours: Regular store hours, but may close early on Dec. 24, closed Christmas Day and New Years Day.

Mosiac Books:

  • New and used book store with a great local vibe. Family owned and operated since 1968. Features audiobooks, local art cards, and games.
  • Located at 411 Bernard Ave.
  • Holiday hours: Open 9-4:30 on Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day, open 10-5 Boxing day, open 9-6 Dec. 27-29, closed New Years Day.

Sport Excellence Kelowna:

  • Locally owned new and used sports equipment. Including skate sharpenings and repairs, and selections in various sporting gear.
  • Located at 310 Banks Rd.
  • Holiday hours: Open 9:30-2 on Chritsmas Eve, closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day, open 9:30-5 Dec. 27-30, open 9:30-2 New Years Eve, closed New Years Day.

Do some research before heading out for any last minute shopping as there will be a lot of people on Kelowna roads. Check out the local shops to turn ordinary gifts extraordinary.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Thousands across B.C.’s south coast still without power
Next story
Okanagan College helps local wine industry professionals

Just Posted

Yellow vest movement protesters rally in Kelowna

Kelowna residents donned yellow vests Saturday as part of the worldwide yellow vest movement

2019 brides and grooms, this fair is for you

Head to Okanagan College Centre for the second-annual Hitched Wedding and Events Affair brought to you by Black Press

Last minute Christmas idea locations in Kelowna

Avoid the mall and find a unique gift

Year in Review: After shortage, Central Okanagan experiences surge of doctors

Doctors were hired in Lake Country and Kelowna

Kelowna RCMP search for home invasion and assault suspect

RCMP also look for information on suspects in two different thefts.

Top videos for 2018: Our adorable furry friends

Counting down the top videos stories for 2018 in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Canada to embark on campaign to win release of citizens

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland that the arrests constitute a worrying precedent

Thousands across B.C.’s south coast still without power

More than 50,000 remain in the dark on Vancouver Island and about 12,000 in the Lower Mainland

22,000 abused, abandoned animals rescued by the BC SPCA in 2018

Animal abuse and neglect cases highlighted by the BC SPCA from 2018

Wineology: If your grandma is drinking Sherry she’s a classy lady

Check out Okanagan sommelier Shanyn Ward’s wine column

Wildfires, flooding: Environment Canada’s top 10 weather stories of 2018

B.C. accounts for three of Canada’s top weather events from January to December

Gatwick flights operating after 2 arrested for using drone

The persistent drone crisis at Gatwick had a significant effect on the international air travel system

‘Erase that year:’ Family of injured Broncos player looks to better times ahead

Ryan Straschnitzki, 19, was one of 13 survivors in the crash between the Broncos team bus and a semi-trailer

Federal U.S shutdown begins after lawmakers fail to reach deal

The gridlock blocks money for nine of 15 Cabinet-level departments and dozens of agencies

Most Read