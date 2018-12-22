Last minute Christmas idea locations in Kelowna

The city is proposing changes to downtown parking and wants to hear what the public has to say about them.—Image: contributed It’s going to a busy end to the holidays in Kelowna’s downtown. Contributed photo.

The last few days before Dec. 25 can be the busiest of the holiday season. Filled with travel, family arrivals, cooking and baking, and of course, last minutes gift shopping. Kelowna’s malls will definitely be packed until the end of the year, which means the main roads will be gridlocked as well.

Here’s some smaller and more local shops in the Kelowna Area that may have a little less foot traffic, but will also provide some great gift ideas.

Alchemy:

Local artisanal shop with candles, fragrances, home decor, and jewellery.

Located at 345 Bernard Ave.

Holiday hours: Regular store hours, closed Christmas Day and New Years Day.

Pandosy Books:

New and used books, CDs, records, and vintage knick-knacks. Features a wide array of timeless collectibles that’s like exploring a time capsule.

Located at 1889 Springfield Rd.

Holiday hours: Regular store hours, closed Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Years Day.

Cranberry Junction:

“Pretty and girly” since 2000. This feminine boutique store boasts scarves, accessories, charms, and outfits that could sparkle for the last people on your Christmas list.

Located at 2995 Pandosy St.

Holiday hours: Regular store hours, but may close early on Dec. 24, closed Christmas Day and New Years Day.

Mosiac Books:

New and used book store with a great local vibe. Family owned and operated since 1968. Features audiobooks, local art cards, and games.

Located at 411 Bernard Ave.

Holiday hours: Open 9-4:30 on Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day, open 10-5 Boxing day, open 9-6 Dec. 27-29, closed New Years Day.

Sport Excellence Kelowna:

Locally owned new and used sports equipment. Including skate sharpenings and repairs, and selections in various sporting gear.

Located at 310 Banks Rd.

Holiday hours: Open 9:30-2 on Chritsmas Eve, closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day, open 9:30-5 Dec. 27-30, open 9:30-2 New Years Eve, closed New Years Day.

Do some research before heading out for any last minute shopping as there will be a lot of people on Kelowna roads. Check out the local shops to turn ordinary gifts extraordinary.

