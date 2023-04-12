Several vehicles were found on fire behind the Volvo dealership (800 Finns Rd.) in Kelowna around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Late night fire damages 5 vehicles behind Kelowna dealership

The fire department received calls about the blaze at 10:20 p.m.

Multiple vehicles were found on fire behind the Volvo dealership in Kelowna late Tuesday night.

The Kelowna Fire Department received calls around 10:20 p.m. reporting multiple vehicles were on fire behind the dealership in the area of 800 Finns Road. When first on scene, it was reported three cars were on fire. Because of that, another crew was called to the scene.

In total, five vehicles were damaged in the blaze.

No one was injured and the fire is still under investigation.

The fire department had two engines and 10 personnel at the scene along with RCMP and emergency services.

