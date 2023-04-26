Randy Geier picks some of the lapin cherries available at his Salmon Arm u-pick orchard, Geier's Fruit & Berry Farm, on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Late start to BC Interior growing season, but there is a cherry on top

Last year’s cold snap causes issues for apricot and peach crops

The fruit growing season for the BC Interior is about two weeks behind schedule.

The BC Fruit Growers Association explained that while blossom and harvest times can vary as much or as little as three weeks from season-to-season, 2023 is about two weeks later than usual.

According to BCFGA President Peter Simonsen, there is great promise for cherries this year, despite the fact there is expected to be a lot of variables in the weather over the next few weeks.

“Cherries were subjected to bud damage, and at present predicted to have a 10 to 20 per cent (damage). However, the remaining cherries will be larger in size, so the overall tonnage will likely not be impacted,” said Simonsen.

Meanwhile, apples and pears do not appear to have sustained much damage and could likely have a normal harvest this year.

Apricots, however, sustained bud damage due to extreme cold in November and December last year. This has the association estimating that the crop will be very light, as apricots are the most tender tree fruit.

Also, affected by the cold at the end of 2022 was the peach crop, yet the extent of the damage is dependent from orchard to orchard.

“Considering the heat dome in 2021, the extremely cold 2022 winter, and 2022’s cold, wet spring, tree fruit growers have had a wildly weather-challenging past two years. The current predictions for an almost-normal growing season in 2023 are a much-needed ray of hope for growers,” said Simonsen.

READ MORE: Shotgun, drugs seized in police raid in Vernon

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

FoodOkanaganWeather

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Public feedback pursued for Kelowna parks plan
Next story
Summerland organizers plan action-packed festival

Just Posted

During the height of the rising waters in 2021, the Similkameen River came close to touching the underside of the White Bridge near Keremeos. A high streamflow advisory has now been issued for several regions of the province. (Black Press file photo)
Province issues high streamflow advisory for Southern Interior

Kelowna city council in chambers. (Photo/Gary Barnes Capital News)
New performing arts centre for Kelowna taking shape under latest budget

Randy Geier picks some of the lapin cherries available at his Salmon Arm u-pick orchard, Geier's Fruit & Berry Farm, on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Late start to BC Interior growing season, but there is a cherry on top

Six neighbourhood information sessions in May will help shape the vision for Kelowna’s parks. (Photo/City of Kelowna)
Public feedback pursued for Kelowna parks plan