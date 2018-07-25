Law Creek fire above West Kelowna fanned by winds

Crews feel this fire is being held.

The Law Creek fire that affected Glenrosa residents is still active at an estimated 16 hectares.

BC Wildfire said Tuesday morning’s concern was potential for increased fire behaviour in all fuel types if the winds materialized.

By the day’s end, BC Wildfire said they have been some variable winds in the area, but we have been able to use them to our advantage when burning small bays and/or fingers. (Fingers are long narrow extensions of a fire projecting from the main body).

There were 28 firefighters with air support, when needed, working toward containing the flanks of the fire and constructing control lines where possible.

For a searchable interactive map of current evacuation alerts, go to cordemergency.ca/map.

