WHL League refutes rumour that Kootenay ICE moving out of B.C., for now

Contrary to reports out of Winnipeg, no announcement is coming Monday, says WHL

  • Dec. 7, 2018 11:10 a.m.
  • News

The WHL is confirming that no announcement involving the Kootenay ICE is expected on Monday, contrary to a recent report by the Winnipeg Free Press.

“The WHL is very pleased with the commitment Greg Fettes and his ownership group has made to Cranbrook and the Kootenay region since acquiring the ICE franchise in 2017,” WHL commissioner Ron Robinson said in a statement.

“The WHL is looking forward to the Kootenay ICE continuing to operate this season in Cranbrook.”

Back in October, the Free Press reported the ICE owners were considering a plan to move to Winnipeg.

“The WHL Commissioner continues to monitor the situation in Kootenay very closely and reports to the Board of Governors as required on any new development. The discussions which take place on WHL franchises are internal and will remain confidential. With respect to the Kootenay ICE franchise, there is nothing new to report at this time,” the statement reads.


