Youngsters playing at Gyro Beach during the Canada Day long weekend in 2017. (Tourism Kelowna photo)

Leave beach debris alone: City of Kelowna

Natural erosion protection provides a protective layer to the sands and gravels of the beachfront

With lake levels sitting above full pool, the City of Kelowna is reminding beachgoers to leave branches, leaves and all other natural debris that washes up on the waterfront where they are.

“While it may seem intuitive to pick up branches and debris to keep our beaches clean, those natural woody materials actually help break the waves and keep our beaches from eroding so we can enjoy them for years to come,” says Melanie Steppuhn, park and landscape planner. “Right now we ask that residents leave this debris where it is for a few weeks until we see the water at lower levels.”

The city describes the debris as natural erosion protection and “nature’s way of keeping the beach in place,” saying it provides a protective layer to the sands and gravels of the beachfront.

Once lake levels drop, the debris can be cleaned up, says the city.

City of Kelowna

