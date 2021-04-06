A lawsuit against the town was recently settled, and the municipality has emerged as owner of Princeton’s iconic caboose. (File photo)

A lawsuit against the town was recently settled, and the municipality has emerged as owner of Princeton’s iconic caboose. (File photo)

Legal battle over Princeton’s iconic caboose reaches the end of the line

Municipality takes ownership of historic rail car

The dust is settled on a lawsuit pressed by a local volunteer group over the ownership of Princeton’s iconic caboose.

While an agreement between the Vermilion Trail Society (VTS) and the municipality was reached behind closed court doors last fall, details of the settlement were released just this week.

The caboose has pulled into the municipality’s station, for good.

“I’m relieved,” said Mayor Spencer Coyne. “I think the taxpayers of Princeton were unfairly treated over this caboose issue and I’m glad to see it come to a resolution.”

Related: Town of Princeton still accused of train robbery

The conflict arose in May 2017, when the VTS accused a previous town council and administration of train robbery, lodged a complaint with the RCMP and filed a lawsuit against the town asking for damages as well as ownership of the rail car.

A year earlier town staff moved the caboose from its home along the KVR trail at the intersection of Bridge Street and Highway 3 — where it was placed by VTS — to its present location near Subway off Highway 3.

The municipality then placed newspaper ads, seeking a partner who might use it to host a tourism-based enterprise.

Both the town and the VTS said they could prove ownership of the artifact, which has been located at various places in Princeton over many decades including at the fairgrounds, downtown and at the museum.

According to Coyne, during a pre-trial conference late in 2020, the municipality offered to gift the caboose to the VTS, provided the society could remove it from town property before April 1, 2021.

“Council came to the conclusion that the best thing to do was to just give them the caboose…They have abandoned their claim to ownership of the caboose, and it’s still there,” said Coyne. “We are happy to put this behind us.”

The Spotlight reached out to the VTS for comment and has not yet received a response.

Coyne said he senses no appetite from council to repurpose the caboose for a commercial venture.

“It’s been neglected for a number of years because of this legal battle. Number one is just preserving it. We have to get some paint on it and protect it from the weather,” he said.

No one is sure of the caboose’s monetary value.

The original VTS claim estimated the car’s worth at $60,000, but the group sued for only $35,000 in order to keep the matter before provincial small claims court.

The settlement agreement was made during a pre-trial conference, which predicted a five-day civil trial if matters were not resolved.

Related: Five day trial needed to resolve custody of Princeton’s caboose

Coyne said, based on research, the caboose might be worth about $12,000.

According to director of finance James Graham the town had already spent $20,000 in legal fees defending its right to the caboose, and was facing a bill “in the six figures” if the matter went to trial.

History is a bit murky, admitted Coyne. “There is a lot of myth about the caboose.”

According to editions of The Spotlight, the caboose was purchased from the Lower Mainland and transported to Princeton by a resident about 50 years ago.

“It was the visitors centre when I was a kid,” said Coyne. “For me, as a longtime resident, the caboose has always been there. But it’s also, from my observation, something that has bounced around. If we can give it a permanent home and fix it up, I think that’s what it deserves at this point.”

Related: Princeton Caboose restored

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran has been vaccinated
Next story
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count up to 1,068 on Tuesday

Just Posted

(BC Wildfire Service file photo)
Wildfire near Merritt grows to 839-hectares

The blaze is located in the area of Quilchena Creek

Provincewide over 788,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered. (File Photo)
Interior Health reports over 100 new COVID-19 cases

Outbreaks in Vernon and Kelowna hospitals are ongoing

After being open only two weeks, the MATCH eateries in Okanagan had to adhere to the new indoor dining restrictions. But their patios are still open. (Facebook)
Okanagan MATCH Eateries hope to keep patios open, staff working amid restrictions

New restrictions on indoor dining came in less than two weeks after re-opening

(Reddit: u/KittyLitterBiscuit)
Glenmore Road closed due to early-morning fire in Kelowna

Glenmore will be closed between Cross and Scenic roads “until further notice”

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran. (File)
Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran has been vaccinated

Basran recieved the early vaccination as he volunteers at KGH regularly

A cross made out of hockey sticks at a makeshift memorial is silhouetted against the setting sun at the intersection of a fatal bus crash near Tisdale, Sask., on Monday, April, 9, 2018. A virtual tribute is planned to mark the third anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
VIDEO: Humboldt Broncos team to be honoured on third anniversary of fatal bus crash

16 people died and 13 were injured when a semi-trailer ran a stop sign into the path of the hockey team’s bus

(BC Wildfire Service file photo)
Wildfire near Merritt grows to 839-hectares

The blaze is located in the area of Quilchena Creek

“Penticton-Opoly,” a new Monopoly-based board game by Canadian company Outset Media, will be available for purchase Apri 12, 2021. (Contributed)
‘Penticton-Opoly’ to hit the shelves soon

Penticton is getting its very own Monopoly-themed board game

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Police watchdog is called in after two women injured in B.C. crash

Police attempted a traffic stop, but the driver kept going and a short time later they received a report that the same truck had crashed

The status of Cst. Jonathan Kempton’s job as a dog handler with the Vancouver Police Department is currently in review. (Black Press Media files)
Vancouver police dog handler facing assault charges after 2019 arrest

Cst. Jonathan Kempton is also charged with attempting to obstruct justice and dangerous driving

Surrey RCMP and Sophie’s Place are responding to an alleged sexual assault of a child in South Surrey. (File photo)
Youth suspected in sex assault of child in Surrey

‘Upsetting’ incident involved 13-year-old, police say

(Black Press file photo)
Police watchdog clears Mounties of wrongdoing in death of Princeton man

Incident occurred March 13, 2021

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Dog feces was thrown in front of Penticton’s Compass House homeless shelter Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Suzie Green / Facebook)
Man angrily spreads feces in front of Penticton homeless shelter

Alleged culprit said he’s ‘just sick of the homeless people,’ says witness

Most Read