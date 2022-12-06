Residents of The Madison are considering a lawsuit against a proposed entertainment venue next door to their building. (Google Street View)

Residents of The Madison are considering a lawsuit against a proposed entertainment venue next door to their building. (Google Street View)

Legal fund donations to fight downtown Kelowna entertainment venue top $10K

The Revelry is planned for 1383 Ellis Street, next door to The Madison condos

A GoFundMe raising money aimed at stopping an entertainment venue proposed for downtown Kelowna has reached$10,550 as of Dec. 6.

The Revelry is planned for 1383 Ellis Street and has received a development permit and liquor licence support from city council.

However, several residents of The Madison condos next door to the property, are opposed to the development and launched the GoFundMe to raise money for a legal fund.

The Revelry is being touted as a food and music hub by applicant Lee Simon, but many Madison residents believe it will be more of a nightclub.

“This will be extremely disruptive to the residents of this neighbourhood,” reads the GoFundMe page, which has been up since Sept. 23.

The Revelry originally came to the city more than two years ago, but the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain issues, labour shortages, and inflation forced the applicant to adjust plans.

Developers are proposing a restaurant, music hall, and urban ballroom for the building.

