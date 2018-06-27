Lengthy process to repair collapsed Kelowna retaining wall

Samurai Court in Black Mountain subdivision re-opened to traffic

Efforts are underway to buttress against further degradation to the four-tier retaining wall structure that collapsed last month in a Black Mountain subdivision.

On the advice of a geotechnical engineer investigating the wall collapse for the City of Kelowna engineering department, soil is being added today to help stabilize the damaged base of the brick retaining wall along Samurai Court.

Related: Water flow blamed for wall collapse

James Kay, City of Kelowna engineering manager, said it is an initial step in what promises to be a lengthy process to ultimately repair the damage.

“We’ve been able to clear room for the residents of Samurai to drive on their street, but the challenge for us is the geotechnical engineer is saying not to disturb the collapsed area until the investigation of what happened is complete,” said Kay.

Ultimately, the property owner will bear the cost to repair the damaged portion of the retaining wall, but Kay said the city has placed very high importance on determining why the incident happened and what the potential wall repair options might be.

“Unfortunately, it will be a lengthy and expensive process. There is no quick fix,” he said.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@BarryGerding
barry.gerding@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Money laundering in B.C. casinos was a ‘collective’ system failure: report
Next story
West Kelowna is ready for Canada Day

Just Posted

West Kelowna is ready for Canada Day

Enjoy the annual Westside Daze this weekend in the city

Lengthy process to repair collapsed Kelowna retaining wall

Samurai Court in Black Mountain subdivision re-opened to traffic

Money laundering in B.C. casinos was a ‘collective’ system failure: report

Illegal activity hurt Vancouver real estate, spurred on crime on region’s streets

Kelowna Mounties look for urinal smasher

Kelowna Mounties are investigating damage to the men’s public washroom located in a Rutland park.

Two Kelowna authors share their literary achievements

An evening to celebrate local talent will be hosted at the library

Okanagan horse fundraiser a success

The North Okanagan Therapeutic Riding Association held its first barn dance fundraiser on Saturday.

Stargazing: Little green men

Perhaps fortunately, a non-alien theory for these objects was already available.

Defending champion Germany eliminated from World Cup

Four-time champions lost to South Korea 2-0 Wednesday

Tom Harris memorial fundraiser supports kids camps

Tom Harris Legacy Fund sends over 200 underpriviledged local kids to camp this summer.

COLUMN: Populism puts democracy under attack

Summerland Mayor Peter Waterman considers statements and comments by U.S. President Donald Trump

Opinion: Positive mindset is key to healthy aging

Kelowna - The paradigm view of what successful aging is really all about is becoming a common topic

CONTAGION: Drug resistance takes devastating human toll

About 60,000 infants in India die annually from sepsis caused by antimicrobial-resistant infections

Horne: Tips to explore your creativity in Kelowna

Growing up in Kelowna was like heaven on earth. As a child,… Continue reading

Hodge Podge: The tragic Trump game is a long way from over

Kelowna - Be afraid. Be very, very afraid.

Most Read