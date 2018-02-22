(Dustin Godfrey/Western News)

Less crime in Lake Country

There was a decrease in crime in 2017 compared to 2016

Crime in Lake Country has declined in 2017, compared to the previous year.

In 2017 there were 87 person-related offenses and 382 property-related offenses which decreased from 96 person-related offenses and 491 property-related offenses in 2016, according to the Lake Country RCMP.

“Although the persons-related offenses continued to decrease in January 2018 compared to January of 2017, property crime climbed in that first month of the new year,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, communications officer for the Kelowna RCMP.

Crime rates decrease or increase based on a variety of factors, he said, “experience has also shown that by arresting even one prolific offender it can have a significant positive impact on crime rates.”

RCMP detachments develop intelligence-led plans to address local community needs, he said.

