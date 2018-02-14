Libertarian says support is on the rise

From kicking off his campaign with a billboard shot at ICBC to bringing the leader of the B.C. Libertarian party to Kelowna, rookie political candidate Kyle Geronazzo did his best to make a name for himself in Kelowna West.

Geronazzo says he is happy with how his campaign went, most specifically for the support he received from like-minded people.

“It was great,” he said. “I feel very honored that so many Libertarians and liberty-minded people came out, thanked me for running, and gave me their support.”

“What I am most grateful for are the people who didn’t know who we were, but found common ground with Libertarian principles. I had a number of people tell me that they didn’t know they were Libertarians until I ran through our principles and stances on the issues. I really think liberty is on the rise, and I’m overjoyed to be a small part of that movement.”

