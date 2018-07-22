Lincoln Hoel dominates B.C. Summer Games triathlon

Lincoln Hoel dominated at the 2018 B.C. Summer Games in the Triathlon, Duathlon, and Aquathlon on Saturday afternoon. Hoel finished the Aquathlon with a time of 08:49.2— 15 seconds faster than the second place finisher.

Hoel found it difficult to adjust to the shorter Aquathlon track and the prolonged swim. However, his fitness and year-long intensive training didn’t fail him on race day as he captured the triple crown of triathlon events.

Hoel had many friends and supporters to thank, but the impact of the triathlon community can’t be overstated in his development as an athlete. Just being around the event, the sense of community and comradery is undeniable among the triathlon athletes. However it is even close to home for Hoel. He only has to look down the hall to find inspiration from an accomplished triathlon athlete.

His older brother Brock, won all four Triathlon events at the Abbotsford 2016 B.C. Summer Games. Hoel is in line to do the same with the final Triathlon event happening Sunday.

Hoel is from West Kelowna and is representing the Zone 2 Thompson-Okanagan.

—With files from Cole Moskovicz

