Lincoln, West Kelowna represents in the 2018 B.C. Summer Games — Contributed

Lincoln Hoel dominates B.C. Summer Games triathlon

West Kelowna teen competes in the final today

Lincoln Hoel dominated at the 2018 B.C. Summer Games in the Triathlon, Duathlon, and Aquathlon on Saturday afternoon. Hoel finished the Aquathlon with a time of 08:49.2— 15 seconds faster than the second place finisher.

Hoel found it difficult to adjust to the shorter Aquathlon track and the prolonged swim. However, his fitness and year-long intensive training didn’t fail him on race day as he captured the triple crown of triathlon events.

Related: VIDEO: Open water swimming from B.C. to Washington in 24 hours

Hoel had many friends and supporters to thank, but the impact of the triathlon community can’t be overstated in his development as an athlete. Just being around the event, the sense of community and comradery is undeniable among the triathlon athletes. However it is even close to home for Hoel. He only has to look down the hall to find inspiration from an accomplished triathlon athlete.

Related: Age no limitation for swimming senior

His older brother Brock, won all four Triathlon events at the Abbotsford 2016 B.C. Summer Games. Hoel is in line to do the same with the final Triathlon event happening Sunday.

Hoel is from West Kelowna and is representing the Zone 2 Thompson-Okanagan.

—With files from Cole Moskovicz

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mount Conkle fire grew but 90 per cent guarded

Just Posted

Mount Conkle fire grew but 90 per cent guarded

The wildfire has grown to an estimated 118 hectares from 93 hectares last night

Okanagan Wildfires: An evening update on wildfires and evacuations

A Saturday evening look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan and Similkameen.

Update:Mount Eneas wildfire holds at 1,374 hectares

The wildfire is still considered out of control

Lincoln Hoel dominates B.C. Summer Games triathlon

West Kelowna teen competes in the final today

Progress being made on Okanagan wildfires

Danger not over, fires could flare up again

All-Indigenous teams break new ground, making BC Games history

This is the first time there have been dedicated Indigenous teams at the BC Summer Games

Recovery high schools could help teens before addiction takes hold: B.C. parents

Schools could provide mental health supports and let parents discuss their children’s drug use openly

Haida Gwaii village faces housing crisis, targets short-term rentals

Housing is tight and the village is pretty close to zero vacancy

B.C. VIEWS: Unions regain control of public construction

B.C.’s 40-year battle swings back to international big labour

B.C. mining company, involved in 2014 spill, ordered to pay lost wages

Mount Polley Mining Company must pay wages to 26 employees who were laid off without proper notice

Update: Wildfire near Summerland mapped at 118 hectares

The Mount Conkle wildfire is 90 per cent guarded

Two significant wildfires burning in southeastern B.C.

More than 20 fires were burning in the Southeast Fire Centre as of Saturday afternoon

Volunteers provide the glue that keeps BC Games moving

The 2018 Cowichan Summer Games had more than 2,300 volunteers on hand across Vancouver Island

No Name brand chicken nuggets recalled due to possible salmonella

Canadian Food Inspection Agency says multiple illnesses reported in B.C., Alberta and Ontario

Most Read